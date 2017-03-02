YOUNGSTOWN — New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St., will host a two-day security planning and intruder response course, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The training is open to all area churches and ministries, but registration is required at intruderresponse.com/schedule.

Strategos’ Church Security Planning and Intruder Response training equips faith-based organizations to: 1.) Identify suspicious people and activities and defuse violence before it starts; 2.) Empower church volunteers, such as ushers and greeters, to be on the alert for unusual activity; 3.) Choose and train a paid or volunteer security team; 4.) Lock down a facility and respond to intruders; 5.) Evaluate their ministry and create a written plan that works specifically in their church and facility.