YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 26 people including Nicole Mitchell, 32, of Argyle Avenue, on a charge of involuntary manslaughter for a passenger in her car who died. Mitchell also faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, reckless homicide, theft, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

On Jan. 17, reports say Mitchell reportedly was driving a vehicle that led Boardman police on a brief chase, then crashed at Zedaker and Compton avenues on Youngstown’s South Side. Taylor Duvall, 23, of Youngstown, was killed in the crash. Police said the pair were fleeing after shoplifting from a Walgreens on Market Street.

The grand jury also indicted Jacob Merchant, 33, Mahoning County Justice Center, on three counts of burglary and two counts of breaking and entering.

On Jan. 26, reports say Merchant was arrested for a series of incidents beginning Jan. 16. A woman came home from work about 12:15 a.m. and found her kitchen ransacked, food all over and her stove used. She then heard running water upstairs and went to check and found Merchant in her shower, reports said.

Detectives were able to find Merchant after checking video from a store that has the brand of eggs that police found at the burglary scenes.

The grand jury also indicted Matthew Koziorynsky, 22, Spring Street, Struthers, on being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of grand theft, theft of drugs and theft.