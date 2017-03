BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ATWOOD, DONALD MORRELL 2/14/1968 Fugitive From Justice

BRITTON, DAVID A 3/15/1976 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault

BROOKS, DARRIAN M 11/8/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

BUDROVIC, MARK EDWARD 3/27/1977 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Safecracking

COFFER, ERIC ALBERT 2/23/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

DIBACCO, DRAKE R 9/12/1978 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Probation Violation

FOSTER, SAMANTHA S 9/22/1986 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

GLENN, MELVIN L 11/1/1966 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Obstructing Official Business

GONZALEZ, JOSEPH 6/4/1980 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure To Reinstate License

GREEN, KHALIAH J 11/11/1976 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Drug Paraphernalia

HAGERTY, DAVID M 8/3/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



HOWARD, LESLIE DWAYNE JR 7/20/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability

JENNINGS, CLIFTON VALIER 2/14/1963 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Vandalism

JOHNSON, PATRICK E 6/24/1970 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Drug Paraphernalia

KELLY, STEFANI 7/25/1974 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Arrest Of Probationer

MALIE, JAMES III J 6/20/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Tampering w/ Evidence

MARTIN, TERRELL JAMAR 2/16/1980 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Robbery

MICKEL, EBONY SIERRA 4/28/1990 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE WITNESSES MAY BE COMPELLED TO TESTIFY

MINICK, RYAN R 8/30/1979 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Resisting Arrest

MOORE, LYRIC HIDAYJA 11/25/1995 AKRON US MARSHALS SERVICE Aggravated Murder

SHIFLETT, ARNOLD GLEN II 9/3/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Assault

TORRES, HARRY ANIBAL 8/26/1972 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

WEST, ANTHONY J 8/8/1984 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Selling purchasing distributing or delivering dangerous drugs

WHEELER, LAMONT DARNELL 1/14/1975 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Nonsupport Of Dependents

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BARWINSKI, ELLIOT 8/21/1976 1/23/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

BEESON, JOHN ANDREW 8/17/1969 10/25/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

BROWN, JEFFREY LEE JR 6/21/1992 8/29/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

BROWN, WILLIAM 3/3/1955 9/30/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

CAMPBELL, DEVAN S 12/16/1993 10/4/2016 RELEASED

COOPER, RAMON 1/26/1991 2/22/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DANIEL, WILLIE 9/3/1973 2/15/2017 BONDED OUT

DAVIDUK, KENNETH MORGAN III 1/23/1994 1/12/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

DAVIS, MASON ALAN 10/26/1987 2/22/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

DUBOIS, DERIC 6/14/1991 12/14/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

GEIGER, BRIAN LA MAR 11/17/1976 3/2/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

GHIATES, MICHAEL P 1/18/1985 2/22/2017 BONDED OUT

HARDY, JAYJUANE L 6/29/1973 2/10/2017 TIME SERVED

HERRERA, ROBERT C 7/21/1983 1/23/2017 TIME SERVED

HOLLIS, TYRELL LAMONT 9/7/1993 3/24/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

JACKSON, KENNETH JEROME JR 10/14/1996 7/8/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER W 7/23/1987 2/27/2017 BONDED OUT

JONES, SHARAYSHIA 3/9/1994 2/28/2017 BONDED OUT

MALVASI, MICHAEL GERARD II 10/7/1990 3/1/2017 BONDED OUT



MASCARELLA, JOESIE KYAIRA LYNN 2/15/1997 3/1/2017 BONDED OUT



MEDEIROS, ASHLEY MARIE 6/1/1989 1/24/2017 RELEASED

MILLER, JUSTIN TRAVIS 2/14/1993 2/23/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

MORRISON, CARL R 6/11/1982 1/30/2017 TIME SERVED

RICHARDSON, DAVID G JR 7/29/1987 12/21/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



RIVERS, DENZELL MARKEE 1/25/1992 2/27/2017 BONDED OUT

ROBINSON, SHANELL 12/12/1978 1/30/2017 TIME SERVED

RODRIQUEZ, NORMAN D 3/29/1991 2/25/2017 RELEASED

VEGA, ANDREW F 1/15/1978 2/15/2017 EXTRADITION

WILLIAMS, ALYSSA JARRAE 10/13/1994 12/6/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

WILLIAMS, CLARENCE JR 2/6/1983 2/9/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

WILLIAMS, LEWIS PATRICK 12/27/1978 2/25/2017 BONDED OUT