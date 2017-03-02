JOBS
Leetonia police chief resigns



Published: Thu, March 2, 2017 @ 9:02 p.m.

LEETONIA — Leetonia police Chief Harry Lovejoy Jr. resigned Wednesday night after only 11 months in his position.

According to a report by The Vindicator’s broadcast partner 21 WFMJ-TV, Lovejoy turned in a one-sentence letter of resignation and did not attend the village council meeting that night. Lovejoy resigned for personal reasons, said Mayor Kevin Siembida. The mayor offered no further comment on the resignation.

While the village council searches for a new chief, Sgt. Richard Glidden will oversee the department.

