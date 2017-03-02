JOBS
Husted makes GOP appointment to Trumbull elections board



Published: Thu, March 2, 2017 @ 4:16 p.m.

COLUMBUS

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted has selected Kathi Creed to resume her position as a Republican member of the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

Husted, in a letter to Trumbull County Republican Party Chairman Randy Law, said he was anticipating that the county party’s executive committee would recommend someone for the position at Wednesday night’s meeting.

“Unfortunately the executive committee meeting called for that purpose last night adjourned before a recommendation could be made.

“The Trumbull County Republican Party has had ample opportunities to get this right,” he continued. “I cannot allow the dysfunction within the Trumbull County Republican Party to create dysfunction at the Board of Elections.”

