Nasser Hamad in court

WARREN

A defiant Nasser Hamad repeatedly challenged the proceedings against him this morning during his arraignment on aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder charges.

First he questioned why Atty. Roger Bauer was his attorney at his first hearing Monday, then indicated he did not want Atty. Matt Pentz to represent him today, then looked back into the courtroom audience and waved a man forward.

An attorney from Sandusky came forward and conferred briefly with Hamad then entered a not guilty plea for him.

But the defendant, accused of killing two young men and shooting three others Saturday at his home in Howland, also had issues with Chris Becker, assistant county prosecutor.

"Are you Jewish?" he asked Becker.

Becker, who asked Judge Rice at that point to prevent Hamad from addressing him directly, said after the hearing he has no comment on Hamad's Jewish remark.

Judge Ronald Rice, Pentz, and his new attorney all advised Hamad that he should stop talking about the facts of the case, but he continued.

Hamad said he has a big family, can afford a good attorney and suggested that he be able to make bond, but Judge Rice indicated that he was no longer eligible for bond.