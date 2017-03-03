CANFIELD — City council has approved a final 2017 budget of slightly more than $10.3 million.

City Manager Joe Warino provided a list of planned capital improvements included in the budget, which council approved Wednesday. Among the expenditures listed is $40,000 to be used to replace failing information technology equipment – switches, battery back-ups, replacement fiber – which ensure city communication channels, including the police dispatch center, stay functional.

An additional $40,000 will go toward the purchase of a pair of new police cruisers for the police department. Warino said each of the vehicles has more than 120,000 miles logged, and the service cost for maintaining the vehicles last year exceeded $20,000.

