YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s board of control agreed today to pay $10,000 for 0.71 of an acre to CSX Transportation for the planned downtown amphitheater project.

With the purchase, the city has all of the property needed to build the 3,250-seat amphitheater to be located at the former Wean United Building site on South Phelps Street.

The board also agreed today to loan $350,000 to 2Deep Entertainment, an entertainment booking company, to move from 7326 Southern Blvd. in Boardman to 237 E. Front St. next to the Covelli Centre.

The loan is for up to 12 months at 0.25 percent interest, guaranteed by an irrevocable letter of credit from a lending institution.

2Deep will occupy a portion of the building with the remaining vacant space leased to other tenants.