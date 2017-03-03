YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown residents will unite for the Advancing Education Reducing Crime event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 22 at Harding, Taft, Martin Luther King and William Holmes McGuffey elementary schools.

Activities include neighborhood read-ins, free haircuts, essay-writing contests, city police dog demonstrations, an anti-crime march and more.

Jon Howell and his wife, Adrienne, of Bloomington, Ill., are organizing the Advancing Education Reducing Crime Day with cooperation from city schools CEO Krish Mohip, Mayor John A. McNally, Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel, Judge Theresa Dellick, Penny Wells, director of Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past, city police and others.

Participants can bring lawn chairs and books to the school sites for a mass read-in throughout the city that day. Free food and drink will be provided.

More information will be announced closer to the event.

To get involved, contact Jon Howell at 309-826-5136 or Jonl_howell_873@comcast.net.