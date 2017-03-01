— There’s still 26 weeks before Youngstown State’s first game of the 2017 season, so it’s the time of year to try some new things.

Quarterback Ricky Davis is hauling in passes instead of throwing them this spring. The senior is trying his hand at the final slot position available.

Davis said the move was his decision after he saw the strong end of the season Hunter Wells had.

“Me and Hunter have been going back and forth at QB for a few years and when he finished up last season I kind of understood it was his job to lose from then on,” Davis said.

“I don’t want to do the competing thing anymore. I wanted to compete at a different position. There’s no reason we can’t both be on the field at the same time.”

Davis said the position taxes his body a lot more than his brain.

“Mentally, it’s easier,” Davis said. “I’m a lot more wore out than I’m used to. I’m sweating a lot more. It’s a lot of fun but I’m really sore.”

