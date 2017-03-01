Youngstown State track and field athlete Chad Zallow has qualified for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships for the second-consecutive year.

The sophomore hurdler’s best time this year in the 60 meter hurdles is 7.61 seconds. That’s second-best in the country behind Florida’s Grant Holloway who ran a 7.58 on Feb. 10.

“It’s really exciting for the program,” YSU head coach Brian Gorby said. “It just shows the program is getting better. To send a freshman and now a sophomore to nationals back-to-back years is phenomenal.

