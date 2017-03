YOUNGSTOWN — A city man pleaded guilty today in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio to selling heroin.

Shayne Mascarella, 23, will be sentenced June 21 for his role in the drug-selling organization, which also saw four other members indicted.

Federal prosecutors said Mascarella also sold heroin that resulted in the death of a person known in court documents as “LZ,” in June 2015.