YOUNGSTOWN — City council authorized the spending tonight of up to $4.1 million for a major improvement project to Meridian Road with the work starting either later this month or in early April.

The work to Meridian Road is between Mahoning Avenue and the Interstate 680 ramps and will take about six months to finish.

The spending includes $1,714,150 in state grants and $300,000 from Mahoning County.

The rest, up to $2,085,850 is coming from the city with $1,437,189 going toward a waterline replacement.

The project also includes street resurfacing, storm sewer replacement and upgrades to the curbs.

