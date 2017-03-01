JOBS
UPDATE | Police arrest pair charged in connection with burning van case



Published: Wed, March 1, 2017 @ 11:21 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Warrants were issued today for two suspects in the murder of a man who was found Feb. 20 in a burning SUV behind a vacant East Side home.

Terrell Martin, 37, also known as Tyrell Martin, and Lyric Moore, 21, are each charged with aggravated murder.

Martin was subsequently arrested this morning in municipal court when he appeared on a traffic charge. Moore was arrested later, officials said.

Police are still waiting to confirm the identity of the man who was found in the SUV because he was so badly burned that dental records are needed but they are operating under the assumption that the victim is Zach Howell, 40, who planned on running for mayor.

Howell was the registered owner of the SUV and he has been missing.

