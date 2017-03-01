JOBS
UPDATE | Hamad indicted on eight charges



Published: Wed, March 1, 2017 @ 5:26 p.m.

WARREN — Nasser Hamad has been indicted on eight charges, two of them aggravated murder charges that could potentially result in the death penalty.

He's also charged with six counts of attempted aggravated murder.

He will be arraigned Thursday morning in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

He's accused of shooting five people who came to his house Saturday afternoon on state Route 46 in Howland, killing two of them and badly wounding two Nasser hamad indicted in 8 counts 2 are capital murder 6 attempted aggravated murder all with gun specs arraignment 11 tomorrow in rice to others.

