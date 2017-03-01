WARREN — A meeting called for tonight to allow the Trumbull County Republican Party Executive Committee to select someone to fill a vacancy on the county board of elections fell short of that goal with no selection being made.

Randy Law, party chairman, said an executive committee member raised a question as to whether the proper amount of notice was given for the meeting.

After discussion, it was determined that only four days instead of the required five had passed since the notices went out, Law said.

At a special meeting of the Ohio Republican Party Central Committee on Friday in Columbus, state party chairwoman Jane Timken asked the Trumbull executive committee to have the meeting and make a selection so it could be sent to Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted by Wednesday.

Husted makes the ultimate decision. Law declined to comment on what this might mean for who will fill the seat, which is now occupied by former party chairwoman Kathi Creed.