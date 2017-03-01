WARREN — Donald DeWees, 52, of Charleston Road, Newton Falls, was convicted at trial today on one count of attempted rape and one count of kidnapping. He will be sentenced March 15.

DeWees, whose trial was this week in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, could get up to 19 years in prison.

Prosecutors say DeWees attacked a former girlfriend on a bike trail in Newton Falls on Aug. 5, 2016, while the former girlfriend was walking to meet her new boyfriend.

DeWees attacked the woman, dragged her into the woods, ripped off her clothes and assaulted her, said Gabe Wildman, an assistant county prosecutor.

The woman kicked DeWees in the groin, ran back to her house only partly dressed and got help from her roommate, Wildman said.