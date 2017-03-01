STRUTHERS

The case of a man accused of beating his ex-girlfriend and attempting to rape her has been bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury.

Joey Seaman, 35, of Youngstown appeared today in Struthers Municipal Court on charges of felonious assault, menacing by stalking, aggravated burglary and being a felon in possession of weapons. Struthers Detective Jeffrey Lewis said police are investigating additional charges of rape and abduction and plan to bring those charges via direct presentment to the grand jury.

Struthers Judge James R. Lanzo determined Wednesday there was probable cause that a crime had been committed and sent the case to the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Officers arrested Seaman on Feb. 20 in Youngstown. Seaman is accused of attacking a 33-year-old woman at her Struthers home. According to a police report, he also stole the woman’s cell phone so she would be unable to call for help.