BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BASORA, ALEJANDRO GILBERTO 12/15/1976 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of P.O.

BATES, JAVEL M 12/7/1976 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

BROACHE, CRISSY LEE 9/28/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Burglary

BUTLER, DEMACHEL 7/31/1998 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Aggravated Robbery



GENTILE, CHRISTOPHER 10/5/1972 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Trafficking in Drugs

JONES, SHARAYSHIA 3/9/1994 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Probation Violation

MADISON, DEANDRE DESHAWN 10/4/1996 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

MALVASI, MICHAEL GERARD II 10/7/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault

SEWELL, CHARLES VALENTINO 2/18/1960 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

TORRES, HARRY ANIBAL 8/26/1972 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

TUCHEK, VINCENT B JR 9/21/1970 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Retaliation

WHEELER, BRANDON 7/7/1986 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation

WILLIAMS, ANDREW K 6/13/1997 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ALLMON, DANIEL LOGAN 1/30/1989 2/16/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CAMPBELL, GLENN M 2/12/1972 2/24/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

DEWITT, DAVID EUGENE 11/2/1995 1/17/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



DILL, ARTRELL DA'JOUR AUKEQUESE 12/8/1997 2/17/2017 BONDED OUT

DUBOSE, CEYAINE DWAYNE JR 1/21/1995 1/12/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GENTILE, CHRISTOPHER 10/5/1972 2/28/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



HARDY, JAYJUANE L 6/29/1973 2/10/2017 TIME SERVED

HILL, VALERIE M 5/29/1976 1/14/2017 TIME SERVED



HOLLIS, TYRELL LAMONT 9/7/1993 3/24/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HOWARD, ANDREW LAVELL 7/10/1991 2/15/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

JACKSON, KENNETH JEROME JR 10/14/1996 7/8/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

JOHNSON, PHILLIP A 7/14/1980 2/28/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

JOHNTONY, AUDREY 7/25/1982 2/28/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE 2/28/2017



LEMON, PHILIP M II 3/6/1988 5/17/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MORRISON, CARL R 6/11/1982 1/30/2017 TIME SERVED



MUNOZ, PIERRE JAVIER 6/21/1995 2/23/2017 BONDED OUT

OLIN, STEVEN W 12/24/1978 2/24/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

OLINGER, DAKOTA JOE 3/4/1995 2/23/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

PATTON, PHILLISA 10/15/1989 2/24/2017 BONDED OUT

ROBINSON, SHANELL 12/12/1978 1/30/2017 TIME SERVED

SHOPINSKY, STACEY E 4/5/1980 2/3/2017 TIME SERVED

SPARE, PETER JAMES 6/4/1992 2/28/2017 BONDED OUT

THOMAS, DWAYNE EDWARD 2/25/1967 6/16/2016 TIME SERVED

WILLIAMS, ALYSSA JARRAE 10/13/1994 12/6/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

WILLIAMS, LARONE 1/3/1970 10/22/2015 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY