JFS closes early due to bedbug fears



Published: Wed, March 1, 2017 @ 12:49 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Department of Job and Family Services, including the county Child Support Enforcement Agency, closed at 11:15 a.m. today, sending home a total of 200 workers, due to a client who entered the lobby with visible bedbug infestation, said Robert E, Bush Jr., county JFS director.

JFS will reopen for business at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Bush added.

At the time the infested man was present, about 12 other clients were in the waiting room, Bush said.

The man carrying the bedbugs spoke to a caseworker over a house phone in the lobby and never left the first floor, Bush said.

An exterminator was called to Oakhill Renaissance Place, where JFS and CSEA are housed.

At 12:15 p.m., Joyce Kale-Pesta, director of the county board of elections, sent some elections employees home as a precaution though the office will remain open with a small crew. Also, the auto title department and veterans’ service commission remained open for business.

The board of elections, auto title department and veterans service commission offices are on Oakhill’s first floor.

