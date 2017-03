SALEM

Salem Historical Society museum and gift shop, 239 S Lundy, is open with tours by appointment from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning today.

Docent training will take place at 10 a.m. March 11, and the installation of 2017 society officers will take place March 13 during open hours.

For information, call 330-337-8514.