JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Getting Your Lenten Fish Fix | Where To Go



Published: Wed, March 1, 2017 @ 9:34 a.m.

The Lenten season kicks off today and fish frys will be underway all around the Valley. Fish dinners are a tradition at many area churches on Fridays during Lent. Here’s a list of local churches and organizations to satisfy your appetite during the season:

TODAY:

Holy Family Parish, 2729 Center Road, Poland, will sell fried fish dinners from 1 to 7 p.m. for $10. The menu will include macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, rolls and butter and dessert. Takeout is available. Homemade pasta fagioli will be available for $6 a quart and pasta sauce for $5 a quart.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Center, 4500 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, will serve fish dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. They will include baked, fried fish or shrimp, coleslaw and two sides, dessert and beverage. A pizza/pasta bar is included with all dine-in dinners. The cost is $11 for adults and $6 for children. Carryouts will be available.

FRIDAY:

Archangel Michael Parish Center, 401 12th St., Campbell, will host dine-in and takeout fish and shrimp dinners from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fish will be $12 and shrimp $14. Various baked goods will be available. To order call 330-755-9072.

American Legion Post 737, 16465 Milton Ave., Lake Milton, will host a dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. The meal comprises Haddock, chicken or shrimp, fries, coleslaw and a roll for $10, children’s portion $5. Pirogies are $4.50. Carryout or eat-in. Beverages will be available. Call 330-654-5630.

Our Lady of Lebanon Basilica and National Shrine, 2759 N Lipkey Road, North Jackson, will serve fish dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu consists of baked or fried fish or 21 shrimp, haluski, soup, coleslaw, bread and butter, dessert and a beverage. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children. Takeout is available. For information call 330-538-3351.

Canfield Lions Club will have a fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at A La Cart Catering, 429 Lisbon St., Canfield. Meals include a choice of baked or fried fish; macaroni and cheese, haluski, pirogi or french fries; green beans or coleslaw; roll, dessert and beverage. The cost is $11.

Girard Knights of Columbus Council 2935, 122 S. State St., Girard, will host a fish dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Meals are $9 for adults and $4.50 for children 4 to 12, under 4 eats for free. The menu consists of baked or fried fish, french fries, macaroni and cheese or haluski, coleslaw, bread, coffee and cake. Soda and water will be $1. Takeout is available. For information call 330-545-3432.

Holy Apostles Parish at Sts. Peter and Paul Croatian Church, 421 Covington St., Youngstown, will provide fish dinners during Lent. The cost is $10 for adults and includes a 10-ounce Haddock fillet, coleslaw, coffee, tea, lemonade, iced tea, water and dessert with the choice of a side of french fries, haluski or macaroni and cheese. Children 10 and under cost $5 and will receive a 5-ounce fillet. Takeout is available. For information call 330-743-1905.

Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 53 Laird Ave., Youngstown, will serve fish dinners from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the church hall. The menu will consist of baked or fried Icelandic cod or fried haddock; sides of Spanish rice, haluski, macaroni and cheese, french fries or string beans (choose two); coleslaw or applesauce; bread and butter; and coffee or tea. The cost is $11 for adults and $6 for children. Dessert will be an additional $1.75. Containers will be provided for takeouts. Orders will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 330-792-1005.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Center, 4500 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, will serve fish dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. They will include baked for fried fish or shrimp, coleslaw and two sides, dessert and beverage. A pizza/pasta bar is included with all dine-in dinners. The cost is $11 for adults and $6 for children. Carryouts will be available.

St. Brendan Parish will sell fish dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. for $11 at Maxwell Hall, 144 N Schenley Ave., Youngstown. The menu comprises baked, fried, cajun or beer-battered fish with the choice of macaroni and cheese, seasoned french fries, parsley potatoes or haluski as a side. Dinner also includes bread, cake, coffee or tea, and coleslaw or applesauce. Cold beverages will be extra. Meals for children are $6, extra sides $3, and piece of fish $5. A lunch special will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes a sandwich and a side for $7. Takeout is available by calling 330-799-3683.

St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, will serve fish dinners from 3:30 to 7 p.m. The menu comprises baked or fried white fish, pirogi, parsley potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, bread, beverage and dessert. Take-outs are available beginning at 3. Adult meals are $10 and children under 12, $5; under 4 eats free.

Valley Christian Schools, 4401 Southern Blvd., Youngstown, will sell takeout fish dinners from 3 to 6 p.m. The menu consists of baked Italian or fried fish with coleslaw or applesauce, bread and butter, dessert, and a side of macaroni and cheese, haluski, or pirogies. No beverages will be available. Adult dinners will cost $10 and $6 for children under 10. Proceeds will go to Valley Christian Schools athletics. For information call 330-788-8088.

VFW Post 9571, 11397 Ellsworth Road, Ellsworth, will host an all-you-can-eat fried fish dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The meal includes french fries, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and applesauce. Four-piece chicken, chicken fingers or shrimp dinners also are available. Cost is $9. A chicken fingers dinner or fish dinner for seniors is $8.50, and a fish dinner for children under 10 is $5.50. The meals are offered the first and third Fridays of each month.

Other stories of interest

    Don't Miss a Story

    Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

    News
    Opinion
    Entertainment
    Sports
    Services
    Classifieds
    Records
    Discussions
    Community
    Help
    Forms
    Neighbors

    HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
    © 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
    107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
    Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
    Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes