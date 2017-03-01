The Lenten season kicks off today and fish frys will be underway all around the Valley. Fish dinners are a tradition at many area churches on Fridays during Lent. Here’s a list of local churches and organizations to satisfy your appetite during the season:

TODAY:

Holy Family Parish, 2729 Center Road, Poland, will sell fried fish dinners from 1 to 7 p.m. for $10. The menu will include macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, rolls and butter and dessert. Takeout is available. Homemade pasta fagioli will be available for $6 a quart and pasta sauce for $5 a quart.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Center, 4500 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, will serve fish dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. They will include baked, fried fish or shrimp, coleslaw and two sides, dessert and beverage. A pizza/pasta bar is included with all dine-in dinners. The cost is $11 for adults and $6 for children. Carryouts will be available.

FRIDAY:

Archangel Michael Parish Center, 401 12th St., Campbell, will host dine-in and takeout fish and shrimp dinners from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fish will be $12 and shrimp $14. Various baked goods will be available. To order call 330-755-9072.

American Legion Post 737, 16465 Milton Ave., Lake Milton, will host a dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. The meal comprises Haddock, chicken or shrimp, fries, coleslaw and a roll for $10, children’s portion $5. Pirogies are $4.50. Carryout or eat-in. Beverages will be available. Call 330-654-5630.

Our Lady of Lebanon Basilica and National Shrine, 2759 N Lipkey Road, North Jackson, will serve fish dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu consists of baked or fried fish or 21 shrimp, haluski, soup, coleslaw, bread and butter, dessert and a beverage. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children. Takeout is available. For information call 330-538-3351.

Canfield Lions Club will have a fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at A La Cart Catering, 429 Lisbon St., Canfield. Meals include a choice of baked or fried fish; macaroni and cheese, haluski, pirogi or french fries; green beans or coleslaw; roll, dessert and beverage. The cost is $11.

Girard Knights of Columbus Council 2935, 122 S. State St., Girard, will host a fish dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Meals are $9 for adults and $4.50 for children 4 to 12, under 4 eats for free. The menu consists of baked or fried fish, french fries, macaroni and cheese or haluski, coleslaw, bread, coffee and cake. Soda and water will be $1. Takeout is available. For information call 330-545-3432.

Holy Apostles Parish at Sts. Peter and Paul Croatian Church, 421 Covington St., Youngstown, will provide fish dinners during Lent. The cost is $10 for adults and includes a 10-ounce Haddock fillet, coleslaw, coffee, tea, lemonade, iced tea, water and dessert with the choice of a side of french fries, haluski or macaroni and cheese. Children 10 and under cost $5 and will receive a 5-ounce fillet. Takeout is available. For information call 330-743-1905.

Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 53 Laird Ave., Youngstown, will serve fish dinners from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the church hall. The menu will consist of baked or fried Icelandic cod or fried haddock; sides of Spanish rice, haluski, macaroni and cheese, french fries or string beans (choose two); coleslaw or applesauce; bread and butter; and coffee or tea. The cost is $11 for adults and $6 for children. Dessert will be an additional $1.75. Containers will be provided for takeouts. Orders will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 330-792-1005.

St. Brendan Parish will sell fish dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. for $11 at Maxwell Hall, 144 N Schenley Ave., Youngstown. The menu comprises baked, fried, cajun or beer-battered fish with the choice of macaroni and cheese, seasoned french fries, parsley potatoes or haluski as a side. Dinner also includes bread, cake, coffee or tea, and coleslaw or applesauce. Cold beverages will be extra. Meals for children are $6, extra sides $3, and piece of fish $5. A lunch special will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes a sandwich and a side for $7. Takeout is available by calling 330-799-3683.

St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, will serve fish dinners from 3:30 to 7 p.m. The menu comprises baked or fried white fish, pirogi, parsley potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, bread, beverage and dessert. Take-outs are available beginning at 3. Adult meals are $10 and children under 12, $5; under 4 eats free.

Valley Christian Schools, 4401 Southern Blvd., Youngstown, will sell takeout fish dinners from 3 to 6 p.m. The menu consists of baked Italian or fried fish with coleslaw or applesauce, bread and butter, dessert, and a side of macaroni and cheese, haluski, or pirogies. No beverages will be available. Adult dinners will cost $10 and $6 for children under 10. Proceeds will go to Valley Christian Schools athletics. For information call 330-788-8088.

VFW Post 9571, 11397 Ellsworth Road, Ellsworth, will host an all-you-can-eat fried fish dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The meal includes french fries, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and applesauce. Four-piece chicken, chicken fingers or shrimp dinners also are available. Cost is $9. A chicken fingers dinner or fish dinner for seniors is $8.50, and a fish dinner for children under 10 is $5.50. The meals are offered the first and third Fridays of each month.