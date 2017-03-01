NORTH JACKSON — Firefighters are battling a multiple-vehicle fire at the Things Remembered Warehouse, 500 South Bailey Road.
A semi-trailer caught fire and it spread to a second truck. Fire crews have the flames under control, but the burnt trucks continue to smoke.
Denise McCarthy, an employee at Things Remembered, said she heard loud booms and that her and other employees were asked to move their vehicles out of the lot.
