LORDSTOWN — The Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze saw an 18.2 percent increase in its February sales, according to General Motors sales figures released today.

A total of 15,367 Cruzes were sold in February 2017, which compares with 12,998 Cruzes sold in February 2016.

On Tuesday, Consumer Reports named the Cruze as its “Top Pick” in the compact car category — a first for a domestic car in more than a decade. The Chevrolet Impala received “Top Pick” for the large sedan category.

GM’s total sales were up 4 percent to 237,388. Retail sales totaled 188,715, up 5 percent from last year. Commercial sales were up 7 percent, driven by an 11 percent increase in pickup sales and a 75 percent increase in Chevrolet Malibu sales. It was GM’s best February commercial sales since 2008. Government sales were up 4 percent and daily rental deliveries were down 2 percent. Total fleet sales were up 2 percent.