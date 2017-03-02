COLUMBUS — Ohioans secured record numbers of licenses to carry concealed firearms last year, according to statistics released today by Attorney General Mike DeWine.

A total of 117,953 new licenses were issued, well above the 71,589 issued in 2015. Another 40,986 licenses were renewed, down from 44,551 a year earlier.

But the combined 158,939 total licenses in 2016 was the highest on record since licenses began being issued more than a decade ago. The previous record was 145,342 in 2013, according to the attorney general’s office.

In Columbiana County, 1,461 new licenses were issued and 473 were renewed. Another 23 were suspended, six were revoked and three applications were denied.

In Mahoning County, 2,840 licenses were issued and 650 were renewed. Another 41 were suspended, three were revoked and 88 licenses were denied.

In Trumbull County, 1,469 licenses were issued, 901 were renewed, 47 were suspended, two were revoked and 12 were denied.