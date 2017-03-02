CAMPBELL — City council has put the finance director on notice.

During a meeting tonight, council members again raised concerns about the accuracy and timeliness of information provided by Finance Director Michael Evanson.

The finance director serves at the pleasure of the mayor.

During the previous council meeting Feb. 15, Council President George Levendis asked Evanson about several perceived discrepancies.

Evanson responded to those concerns tonight. In his written response, Evanson acknowledged the city’s 2016 criminal court revenue was actually $54,895 less than he had conveyed to council in a monthly report.

Evanson wrote the error happened while he was hand-copying receipts and that, in the future, he would take steps to safeguard against such mistakes.

“Unfortunately, this error would mislead council in believing that more money was being generated by the Police Department through the courts than was actually happening. I deeply regret this type of error and the resulting repercussions it generated,” Evanson wrote.

Since council controls the city’s purse strings, Levendis said such inaccuracies make it difficult for council members to effectively do their jobs.

