Burglar with $400-per-day heroin habit sentenced to 15 years



Published: Wed, March 1, 2017 @ 12:02 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who Mahoning County Sheriff's detectives said was a suspect in over a dozen burglaries across the county to support a $400 a day heroin habit was sentenced today to 15 years in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Visiting Judge H.F. Inderlied Jr. handed down the sentence to Ralph Goad, 54, who pleaded guilty to six counts of burglary, six counts of breaking and entering and a count of attempted burglary.

Investigators say Goad was breaking into businesses and homes last spring to support his heroin habit and Columbiana counties.

He was taken into custody after breaking into a Raccoon Road bar in Austintown last May.

