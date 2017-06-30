JOBS
« News Home

You are about to read a robbery story that defies logic


Published: Fri, June 30, 2017 @ 10:33 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A pair of Pittsburgh men told police Thursday they were robbed about 4:30 p.m. by several men after stopping at a home in the 800 block of East Philadelphia Avenue to ask for directions.

The men told police someone with a gun told them to get out of their van and they did, running away and calling 911 from South Avenue.

When police went back to the home the van was there but the victims told police the people who robbed them were not around.

The victims claimed $46,000 worth of home theater equipment that was in the van was missing.

