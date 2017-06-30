BOARDMAN — Township officials today introduced the community to the township's next police chief, Todd Werth.

Werth, head of the local FBI office, will replace Police Chief Jack Nichols when Nichols retires in January.

"We did an interview process that lasted a few months. We interviewed 11 very qualified candidates," said Trustee Tom Costello.

He said that Werth's military, FBI and leadership experience made him the top choice. The trustees unanimously voted to select Werth.

Werth acknowledged that 10 other candidates who were vying for the job, and emphasized that he's been a part of the Boardman community for 19 years.

"I've lived in Boardman 19 years now. ... This is where my kids go to school. This is where we live. This is where we'll live through my retirement," he said.

He will remain with the FBI through December, and shadow Nichols over the next six months.