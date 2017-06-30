Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

North Star Disposal Services LLC has received permission to plug and abandon the Northstar I injection well that was blamed for the 4.0 earthquake Dec. 31, 2011, and other smaller quakes.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources recently released a copy of the permit to The Vindicator. It is dated June 6 and gives the owner permission to cement the well at various locations across its 9,192 feet of depth.

Steve Irwin, ODNR spokesman, said the purpose of plugging is so that “oil, gas, water or other fluids are confined to the reservoir rock in which it occurs.”

Once a well is plugged and abandoned, it is unlikely to return to use, he said.

North Star Disposal has until June 6, 2019, to plug the well.

The owner is listed as having the address 18 Hogue St., which is the address for Marucci and Gaffney Excavating.

In a phone call, The Vindicator was directed to speak with Tim Marucci, but a message seeking comment from him was not returned Friday.

