Two people with knowledge of the details say the Indiana Pacers have agreed to trade Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis in a stunning deal that gives MVP Russell Westbrook a new running mate.

The people said teams came together on the trade Friday just hours before the free agent market was set to open. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade was not official.

George told the Pacers recently that he planned to leave as a free agent next summer, forcing the team to find a trade before losing him for nothing. The All-Star forward averaged a career-best 23.7 points last season in leading Indiana to the first round of the playoffs.

The trade was first reported by ESPN.