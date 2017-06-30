YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Thermal’s dire financial situation has led the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to formally ask Attorney General Mike DeWine to appoint a receiver for the utility.

“We are very hopeful that this receiver will be able to get the utility’s finances in order so that service remains viable for Youngstown Thermal’s customers,” said Asim Z. Haque, PUCO chairman, during a Friday hearing.

The commission doesn’t usually meet on Fridays, but because of the imminent energy crisis Youngstown Thermal customers could face, the commission had to act swiftly.

The PUCO board voted unanimously to accept its staff’s recommendation to ask the attorney general to appoint a receiver of the company so that Youngstown Thermal’s finances can be set straight and the service to about 40 Youngstown customers will not be interrupted.

Read more about the situation in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.