Pence COS resigns, replaced by leader of right-wing, pro-Trump group


Published: Fri, June 30, 2017 @ 5:29 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP)

Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff will leave the White House and be replaced by a Pence campaign adviser who has been helping a pro-Trump group.

Josh Pitcock will be succeeded by Nick Ayers, a longtime political operative from Georgia. The moves were first reported by The New York Times.

The personnel decision is the first big shake-up on the vice president’s team since he took office.

Pitcock has served as a top aide to Pence for more than a decade. Ayers advised Pence during the campaign and while Pence served as Indiana governor.

Ayers has been a leader of America First Policies, a pro-Trump outside group.

