Pat Ungaro, former Youngstown mayor, insists one day he will retire for good. Just not right now.

The life of leisure does not agree with Ungaro, 76.

“I tried it for a short time and it was awful,” Ungaro said. “I know that’s not how most people would feel, but I’ve still got all this energy. I want to be going all the time.”

Ungaro, a former quarterback, now uses a cane after several back operations, but keeps active by walking on the treadmill.

He resigned his full-time position as Liberty Township administrator this month. Trustees have agreed to re-hire him as part-time administrator earning $1,200 monthly beginning Aug. 1. In the meantime, Ungaro is advising the township informally without pay.

