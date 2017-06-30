YOUNGSTOWN

Troopers from the

Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol have more than doubled the amount of arrests on charges of operating under the influence in a one-month period over the same period in 2016.

And they have been doing it without any extra help, said post commander Lt. Jerad Sutton.

The enforcement primarily has been on midnight turn and has come because Sutton said he wants to increase the number of OVI citations due to an increase in alcohol-related crashes, not just in the city, but in Mahoning County as well.

From Memorial Day weekend through June 28, troopers charged 38 people with OVI in Youngstown, mostly on the South Side in the South Avenue corridor.

One person, Jermaine Stroughter, 37, of Youngstown, was charged two weeks in a row.

In the same time period in 2016, troopers handed out 15 OVI citations.

