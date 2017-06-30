JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Niles native to open for Pitbull


Published: Fri, June 30, 2017 @ 3:29 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Singer, DJ, dancer, radio host and Mahoning Valley native Alex Angelo will be the opening act for the July 15 Pitbull concert at Covelli Centre.

Born in Fort Myers, Fla., and raised in Niles, Angelo began his musical journey at the age of 7 when he started dancing at Cleveland Cavaliers games. In 2014, shortly after releasing his debut EP, “This Is the Beginning,” Angelo went on two national tours with “What About Love” singer-songwriter, Austin Mahone. Since then, Alex Angelo has opened for a roster of superstar artists including Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony, and now Pitbull.

Angelo will have a meet and greet and photo session for fans on July 14 at Southern Park Mall in Boardman.

Tickets for the Pitbull concert are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes