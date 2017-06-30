Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Singer, DJ, dancer, radio host and Mahoning Valley native Alex Angelo will be the opening act for the July 15 Pitbull concert at Covelli Centre.

Born in Fort Myers, Fla., and raised in Niles, Angelo began his musical journey at the age of 7 when he started dancing at Cleveland Cavaliers games. In 2014, shortly after releasing his debut EP, “This Is the Beginning,” Angelo went on two national tours with “What About Love” singer-songwriter, Austin Mahone. Since then, Alex Angelo has opened for a roster of superstar artists including Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony, and now Pitbull.

Angelo will have a meet and greet and photo session for fans on July 14 at Southern Park Mall in Boardman.

Tickets for the Pitbull concert are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.