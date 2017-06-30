YOUNGSTOWN — An 83-year-old man who claims he was robbed more than a month ago outside a Youngstown-Poland Road check cashing store said he waited to report it “because he thought he could figure it out."

Reports said the man called police about 10:42 a.m. Thursday and told them about 1:30 p.m. on May 28 two men walked up to him as he was leaving the check cashing store and maced him, stabbed him in the finger and took $350 cash and a $150 money order.

The man told police he did not know who the robbers were, reports said.