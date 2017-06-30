JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

The Latest: South Korean president returning to White House


Published: Fri, June 30, 2017 @ 9:49 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s meetings with the South Korean president (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is welcoming South Korean President Moon Jae-in back to the White House on Friday after the two leaders had dinner Thursday night.

Trump wrote on Twitter that they had a “very good meeting” with Moon and they discussed North Korea and trade.

Trump and Moon will be meeting in the Oval Office and then making statements to reporters.

The U.S. and South Korea want to show that they are on the same page over dealing with the North Korea nuclear threat.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes