WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s meetings with the South Korean president (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is welcoming South Korean President Moon Jae-in back to the White House on Friday after the two leaders had dinner Thursday night.

Trump wrote on Twitter that they had a “very good meeting” with Moon and they discussed North Korea and trade.

Trump and Moon will be meeting in the Oval Office and then making statements to reporters.

The U.S. and South Korea want to show that they are on the same page over dealing with the North Korea nuclear threat.