CANFIELD

Canfield High School isn’t a stranger to speech and debate success, but even by its standards, the performance at this year’s national tournament was exceptional.

The school had its best performance nationally in both speech and debate at the National Speech and Debate Association National Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., last week.

Zachery Bernat, who graduated in June, placed eighth in humorous interpretation, and Eva Lamberson, who will be a senior in the fall, placed 15th in Lincoln-Douglas debate.

In both categories, there were about 250 competitors.

Canfield also received a Debate School of Excellence Award, which places it among the top 20 debate schools in the nation. Only one other school in Ohio received the award.

