YOUNGSTOWN

Bond is set at $50,000 for a man accused of stabbing his wife early Friday at a bar in the 3000 block of Southern Boulevard.

Derrick Boone, 50, was arraigned in municipal court before Magistrate Anthony Sertick on a charge of felonious assault. Assistant City Prosecutor Jeffrey Moliterno said Boone has a long record of violence, including past convictions for felonious assault and domestic violence.

Police were called to the bar just after 1:30 a.m. for a report of a fight between a man and a woman, and when they arrived they saw bar patrons carrying the victim out of the bar with stab wounds to her cheek and bicep and her chest was covered in blood. A report said Boone was found in the parking lot urinating on his car and he appeared to be very drunk.

