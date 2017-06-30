BOARDMAN

Although he’s worked for a federal agency for nearly 20 years, the township’s next police chief believes his transition into his new role will be seamless.

At an introductory event Friday, Todd Werth highlighted his strong ties to the Boardman community. He noted that he and his family have lived here for many years, and that his work for the FBI often has him working closely on cases with local law-enforcement officers.

“I’ve lived in Boardman for 19 years,” said Werth. “This is where my kids go to school. This is where we live. This is where we’ll live through my retirement.”

The township board of trustees on Thursday voted unanimously to select Werth to succeed police Chief Jack Nichols when Nichols retires in January.

He was selected Werth from a pool of 11 candidates. The final round of interviews included Werth, Youngstown police Capt. Rod J. Foley, and Boardman police Sgt. Glen Riddle.

“Any of those candidates would have done an outstanding job for the township,” said Trustee Tom Costello.

Read more about his selection in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.