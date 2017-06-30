BOARDMAN

Todd Werth, head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Youngstown office, will be Boardman’s next police chief.

The township board of trustees unanimously voted to select Werth at a special meeting Thursday. Werth will replace Police Chief Jack Nichols, who is retiring in January.

The selection follows a monthslong process in which township officials narrowed the field from 11 candidates to three. The final candidates were Werth, Youngstown police Capt. Rod J. Foley and Boardman police Sgt. Glen Riddle.

“Any of the three could have done a wonderful job for Boardman Township,” said Trustee Tom Costello.

