WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy got off to a lackluster start during the first three months of 2017, though it enjoyed more momentum than earlier estimates indicated.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic health, grew at an annual rate of 1.4 percent in the first quarter — better than a previous estimate of 1.2 percent and double the initial estimate of 0.7 percent. The upgrade reflects new-found strength in consumer spending and exports.

The result is weaker than 2.1 percent growth in the fourth quarter and matches the growth rate recorded the second quarter of 2016. It is still well below President Donald Trump’s ambitious growth targets of the economy growing at more than 3 percent.

Analysts expect growth to accelerate in the second quarter, fueled by solid hiring and an uptick in consumer spending. Estimates from the Atlanta Federal Reserve expect that the economy expanded at an annual pace of 2.9 percent during the April-June quarter.

Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services, said the slow growth at the start of 2017 “will prove temporary.” Faucher expects the economy to expand at a 2.2 percent pace for the entire year.

“The economy is expanding at a solid, if unspectacular, pace,” Faucher said.