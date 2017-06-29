JOBS
Struthers board names Pirone as superintendent


Published: Thu, June 29, 2017 @ 10:07 a.m.

STRUTHERS — The Struthers Board of Education has voted to hire Pete Pirone Jr. as superintendent.

Pirone had been serving as the district's interim superintendent since January.

Also during a special meeting this morning, the board voted to appoint Joan Jones as a Struthers Elementary School principal Bethany Carlson as lead principal at Struthers Elementary School and Dave Vecchione as lead principal at Struthers Middle School.

