JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Prosecutors' lips sealed after seeking 3-year sentence in Poland man's case


Published: Thu, June 29, 2017 @ 10:28 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Prosecutors are recommending a three-year prison sentence for a Poland man who pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to attacking and threatening the mother of two of his children.

Michael Esposito, 34, entered guilty pleas before Judge Lou D'Apolito on felony charges of burglary, retaliation, menacing by stalking and misdemeanor domestic violence.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 9.

Prosecutors refused to provide any details about the incident that led to the criminal charges other than to say it happened in Struthers.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes