YOUNGSTOWN — Prosecutors are recommending a three-year prison sentence for a Poland man who pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to attacking and threatening the mother of two of his children.

Michael Esposito, 34, entered guilty pleas before Judge Lou D'Apolito on felony charges of burglary, retaliation, menacing by stalking and misdemeanor domestic violence.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 9.

Prosecutors refused to provide any details about the incident that led to the criminal charges other than to say it happened in Struthers.