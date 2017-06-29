All events are on the holiday Tuesday unless otherwise noted.

MAHONING COUNTY

Austintown: Fun Run/5K, 7 p.m. today, 9-1-1 Park, finishes at Fitch Stadium.

Struthers: Struthers Day from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Mauthe Park, includes activities for kids and more.

Boardman: Air National Guard Band of The Northeast, 8 p.m. Saturday, Maag Outdoor Theatre, Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road. Fireworks follow the concert at 9:45 p.m. Rain location for the concert is the Boardman High School Performing Arts Center, 7777 Glenwood Ave.

Campbell: Independence Day celebration, parade begins at noon Saturday at Palermo Center, 394 Tenney Ave., and proceeds to Roosevelt Park. One-day festival follows the parade. Festival includes vendors, car show in the afternoon.

Canfield: Rotary Fireworks at Canfield Fairgrounds on Saturday. Gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Includes food vendors, entertainment from JD Eicher and more.

Austintown: Party on the Plaza and Fireworks, 3 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Austintown Plaza, 5880 Mahoning Ave. Music, clowns, face painting and more. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Austintown: Ecumenical service, 8:30 a.m. Austin Log Cabin, 3797 S. Raccoon Road.

Austintown: Parade, noon, Raccoon Road. Line up at 10:30 a.m.

Struthers: Parade at noon, begins at Fifth Street Plaza, proceeds to Sexton Street and ends at Fifth Street Plaza.

Youngstown: City of YOUngstown’s annual Fireworks Display, beginning at 10 p.m. at Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St.

Canfield: Firecracker 4 Mile Run, 8:30 a.m., registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Kids race around the Green at 8:15 a.m.

Canfield: Parade leaves Canfield Fairgrounds at 10:10 a.m. and circles the Green. After the parade, Andy Timko performs at the gazebo. There will be kids’ games, pony rides and a petting zoo on the North Green and a patriotic pet contest on the South Green. Event also includes a food court from nonprofit organizations in Farmers Bank parking lot, 20 S. Broad St.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Howland: Annual Howland Township Fourth of July Parade begins at 10 a.m. Festival begins at 11:30 a.m. outside Howland High School, 200 Shaffer Drive NE. Festival includes Knocker Ball, car display, inflatable bouncy castles, train rides, burrito-eating contest, pet show, petting zoo, food, a DJ and chances to win prizes.

Newton Falls: Carnival and Fourth of July activities including food vendors, games and live bands nightly. Carnival begins at 5 p.m. Friday and ends at 11 p.m. Tuesday. Activities will take place at City Park, Quarry and Center Street. Parade at 10 a.m. Tuesday, begins on Fourth Street and proceeds to Milton Avenue. Fireworks at 10 p.m. at City Park, Quarry and Center St.

McDonald: Festival from 6 to 11 p.m. nightly until Saturday at Woodland Park, 500 Ohio Ave. Festival includes bingo, rides, games and food. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Warren: Happy Birthday America concert by the Packard Band at the South Lawn Bandshell, 8 p.m., Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave., followed by fireworks.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Columbiana: Fourth of July Community Celebration, Firestone Park, 347 E. Park Ave. All day, includes games, activities, pet contest, music and more. Fireworks at dusk.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

Ellwood City: Arts and Crafts Festival, Ewing Park, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Fireworks close out the festival at dusk Sunday.