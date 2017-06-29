NORTH JACKSON — One person died in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 76 westbound in a construction zone near the State Route 45 overpass.



The accident also left four other people injured, three of them seriously, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Jerad Sutton, commander of the Canfield Post of the highway patrol, said one of the three tractor-trailer drivers failed to yield for stopped traffic, hitting the back of another truck, pushing them forward into a car and then into another tractor-trailer.

There were two passenger cars involved.

The cab came off of one of the trucks, and the cab struck another car.

Two of the injured people were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital by helicopter, and two others went by ambulance.

It's too early to say what caused the initial driver to hit the other vehicles, Sutton said.

The person who died and another person in that car were stopped in traffic, he said.

Eastbound traffic is still moving, though slower than normal. Traffic heading west is being detoured at state Route 46 to Mahoning Avenue, and people are being encouraged to use state Route 11 and the Ohio Turnpike, Sutton said.

"The road is probably going to be shut down for a few more hours," Sutton said at around 1 p.m.

The truck that lost its cab caught fire after impact, and the Jackson Township Fire Department extinguished the flames.

One of the passenger vehicles, a van, has non-life-threatening injuries.

The person who died and one seriously injured were in a passenger that was wedged under a truck's trailer.

Orrin Hill, retired 22 year police chief for Jackson Township, was the first person to get to the crash scene, climbing over a fence and assisting both semi drivers.

Hill said it's "by far the worst" crash he seen in this part of the highway in his time as chief and afterwards.