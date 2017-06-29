YOUNGSTOWN

A Campbell woman seven months pregnant with twins was sentenced today to four years in prison on charges she abused her infant son.

Alicia Underwood, 22, of Jean Street, was sentenced by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on the second degree felony charge. She pleaded guilty in May.

Prosecutors said doctors examining Underwood’s then three-month old son in February after he was taken to the hospital with an injury found evidence of abuse that had been ongoing, including fractured ribs and injuries to the baby’s thigh. Prosecutors said it appeared the baby had been abused since he was taken home from the hospital.

The baby is in the custody of the county childrens services board.