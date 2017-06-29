JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mom pregnant with twins gets prison time for child abuse


Published: Thu, June 29, 2017 @ 12:52 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A Campbell woman seven months pregnant with twins was sentenced today to four years in prison on charges she abused her infant son.

Alicia Underwood, 22, of Jean Street, was sentenced by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on the second degree felony charge. She pleaded guilty in May.

Prosecutors said doctors examining Underwood’s then three-month old son in February after he was taken to the hospital with an injury found evidence of abuse that had been ongoing, including fractured ribs and injuries to the baby’s thigh. Prosecutors said it appeared the baby had been abused since he was taken home from the hospital.

The baby is in the custody of the county childrens services board.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes