Marshals arrest man for Boardman burglary


Published: Thu, June 29, 2017 @ 10:55 a.m.

BOARDMAN — U.S. Marshals on Wednesday arrested a man wanted for a burglary reported at an Appleridge Drive residence.

Michael McCudden, 60, of Richview Avenue in Youngstown is charged with burglary, a second-degree felony offense, for the incident reported Sunday. He is in the Mahoning County jail.

According to a police report, a resident of the 6200 block of Appleridge reported that he saw a man in his garage early that morning, attempting to steal a pressure washer. The alleged victim ran after the suspect, later identified as McCudden, who fled the scene.

