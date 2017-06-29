YOUNGSTOWN — A Florida man pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to charges he killed a woman in the parking lot of the Southern Park Mall after he ran her over in the parking lot.

Matthew Wilson, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of aggravated vehicular homicide before Judge John Durkin. He was indicted earlier this year by the grand jury on the misdemeanor charge.

Wilson is accused of running over Judy Bailey, 65, of Berlin Center, near the JC Penney store.

Several members of the victim's family were in court and said they were unhappy with the plea because the charge carries a maximum six month sentence of county jail time, which they said is inadequate.

Sentencing will be at a later date.